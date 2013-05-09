LONDON LONDON May 9 British industrial output rose more than expected in March as manufacturing gathered momentum, outweighing a fall in oil and gas production, official data showed on Thursday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LEE HOPLEY, EEF, THE MANUFACTURERS' ORGANISATION

"Manufacturing looks to have had another good month in March with the data pointing to encouraging gains across the board, with almost all sectors posting some growth and ongoing strength in transport and electrical equipment sectors.

"Taken with the improvement in the PMI earlier in the month the data appears to be moving in a more positive direction.

"However, a smooth recovery path is not assured as uncertainties in the external demand environment are likely to stay with us in the coming months."

DAVID BROWN, NEW VIEW ECONOMICS

"The rise in UK manufacturing and industrial output confirms that the UK is breaking free of recession and clawing its way to firmer ground. The numbers firmly corroborate that the UK economy did indeed avoid a triple dip into recession in the first quarter. The positive gain in industrial production combined with the rise in consumer spending witnessed over the first quarter should underline that the UK economy is slowly but surely getting itself back on the road to recovery - albeit slow recovery.

"We will have to wait and see what the new incumbent Bank of England governor Carney has got up his sleeve for turbo-charging UK recovery when he comes on board in July. The government should be warned that they should not rest on their laurels and be complacent about these numbers."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"The stunning numbers for manufacturing seem to be the story here. It looks like an outlier, one has to say, and it is difficult to understand exactly why manufacturing was so strong.

"Nonetheless, we'll take it. Clearly, the market impression of the UK economy, which is getting back on its feet, has been boosted by these figures.

"I'm not sure that we can count on this strength continuing, but it reinforces the likelihood, for the near-term at least, that the Bank of England is unlikely to change the course of monetary policy."

ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK

"Great news for manufacturing. Data for March shows manufacturing posted two consecutive months of growth for the first time in a couple of years, and not only that but really stonkingly positive growth. Much stronger than the PMI indicators would suggest. So good news for manufacturing. 2013 should be a better year than 2012 for manufacturing with the key drag on performance last year - which was euro zone tensions - that should ease in coming quarters.

It's not plain sailing though. The PMIs remain pretty downbeat, suggesting near stagnation in manufacturing so we suspect it may get a bit worse again, before it gets better. But nevertheless, good news today."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC:

"The better run of data continues. The implications for Q1 GDP are fairly marginal but, in terms of sentiment, it's more significant. We have now had two months of better industrial output data and a better (manufacturing) PMI for April too. It does suggest that one of the more struggling sectors of the UK economy is starting to recover."

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths, Limei Hoang and Christina Fincher)