European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON British manufacturing fired on all cylinders in June, driving up the biggest annual rise in overall industrial production in over two years, a sign that the economic recovery is broadening.
ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS
VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC
"The PMIs in the manufacturing sector have been in expansionary territory since April and what we're seeing today is that that is now coming through to official measures of production which is good news and points towards the UK's recovery being a bit more broad-based - certainly moving away from a recovery that looked to be more services-dominated than anything else.
"For the Q2 GDP figures it looks as if there's no headline revision so this is more interesting in terms of what it means for broader UK recovery momentum than anything else."
BRUSSELS The European Union cannot yet assess how much Britain should be asked to pay Brussels when it quits the bloc, as much will have to be settled by negotiation, the EU's chief auditor has told European lawmakers.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.