LONDON British manufacturing fired on all cylinders in June, driving up the biggest annual rise in overall industrial production in over two years, a sign that the economic recovery is broadening.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

"The PMIs in the manufacturing sector have been in expansionary territory since April and what we're seeing today is that that is now coming through to official measures of production which is good news and points towards the UK's recovery being a bit more broad-based - certainly moving away from a recovery that looked to be more services-dominated than anything else.

"For the Q2 GDP figures it looks as if there's no headline revision so this is more interesting in terms of what it means for broader UK recovery momentum than anything else."