British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON How retailers respond to the fall in sterling since Britain's June vote to leave the European Union is a commercial decision, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) has pulled Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound.
Asked whether the government was concerned about companies using the fall in sterling as a reason to put up prices, May's spokeswoman said: "It is a decision for companies how they market and sell their products ... It is a commercial decision."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
