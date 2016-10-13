Pot Noodles, a Unilever brand, are displayed for sale on shelves at a Tesco supermarket near Manchester, Britain October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON How retailers respond to the fall in sterling since Britain's June vote to leave the European Union is a commercial decision, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) has pulled Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound.

Asked whether the government was concerned about companies using the fall in sterling as a reason to put up prices, May's spokeswoman said: "It is a decision for companies how they market and sell their products ... It is a commercial decision."

