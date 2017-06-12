LONDON Remaining in the European Union's single market is not likely to be on the table in upcoming Brexit negotiations, a senior lawmaker from British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives said on Monday.

Opposition lawmakers and some in her own party have said May does not have a mandate for her plan to remove Britain from the EU's single market, after she failed to win a parliamentary majority at last week's national election.

"Everything has to be looked at, but we shouldn't get carried away," Graham Brady, who chairs the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, told Sky News when asked whether the government's approach to Brexit needed to be re-examined.

Asked whether the government might seek a deal with the EU that involved controlling immigration whilst remaining a member of the single market, he referred to the experience of May's predecessor as prime minister, David Cameron.

"David Cameron tried to make that work and nobody was prepared to deal with him on that basis so I'm not sure that would be on the table."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)