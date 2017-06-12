After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON Britain's government will delay the Queen's Speech, in which it traditionally spells out its policy plans, because of the upheaval caused by Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a parliamentary majority last week, the BBC said on Monday.
The speech had been due to take place on June 19 but would be put back by a few days, the BBC said.
The shock result of last week's election has raised big questions about how May will advance with her plan to take Britain out of the European Union.
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.