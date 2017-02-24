Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary by-election for the Stoke Central seat on Friday, fending off a challenge from the anti-European Union UK Independence Party which had hoped to capitalise on the area's pro-Brexit stance.
Labour won by a comfortable margin over UKIP, with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in third.
The former industrial city had been a safe Labour seat since 1950, but the party's support for staying in the EU put it at odds with 70 percent of Stoke voters who backed Brexit.
UKIP's failure to capitalise on that sentiment, despite pouring resources into the campaign and putting party leader Paul Nuttall forward as its candidate, is expected to raise questions about the party's ability to build its influence in parliament, where it currently has just one seat.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.