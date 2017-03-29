FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble cars at the plant for the Mini range of cars in Cowley, near Oxford, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool/File Photo

LONDON German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE), which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.

"As a major investor and employer in the UK, the BMW Group firmly believes the government should take the concerns of international business into account," a spokeswoman said.

"Not only free trade but also cross-border employment opportunities and unified, internationally applied regulations are of proven benefit to business, the economy and individuals."

