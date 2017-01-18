Finland’s Finance Minister Petteri Orpo speaks at his office in Helsinki, Finland, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell

HELSINKI Britain's exit from the European Union must not increase payments made by net contributors to the bloc's budget, Finnish Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said on Wednesday.

"When Britain leaves and creates a hole in the budget, it should lead to cost cuts... Finland's contribution must not increase," he told a news conference.

