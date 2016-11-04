FRANKFURT Britain's decision to leave the European Union has boosted Frankfurt's real estate market, Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.

"It's hard to measure ... but the Frankfurt property market has noticeably picked up. There are a number (of banks) that are considering a decision to move (to Frankfurt)," he said during the bank's third-quarter earnings call.

"Altogether the feeling is that there is more demand (for Frankfurt property)."

European financial centres like Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin are stepping up a charm offensive, saying they expect banks to start moving some operations from London next year to ensure continued access to the EU market after Britain leaves the bloc.

