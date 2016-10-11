LONDON British consumers have been hit by a double blow from Brexit-driven sterling weakness that has increased prices of imported goods and a rebound in oil prices that has lifted domestic energy and petrol prices.

Here is a look at how prices of commonly bought grocery items and fuel have fared since May, the month before Britain voted to leave the European Union.

GROCERIES

Prices in the following table are produced by comparison website mySupermarket.co.uk, which tracks prices across chains including Tesco (TSCO.L), Asda (WMT.N), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Ocado (OCDO.L), Waitrose and Morrisons (MRW.L). The prices are in pounds sterling and exclude multi-buy promotions.

Product May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16

Apples (8) 3.52 3.56 3.69 3.67 3.59

Baked Beans (415g) 0.79 0.78 0.79 0.77 0.78

Bananas (8) 1.29 1.47 1.37 1.35 1.34

Breakfast Cereal (750g) 3.83 3.84 3.81 3.80 3.75

Broccoli (400 0.72 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.65

g)

Butter (250g) 1.51 1.51 1.56 1.55 1.60

Carrots (1kg) 2.05 2.13 2.07 2.10 2.08

Cheddar Cheese (500g) 4.45 4.37 4.36 4.35 4.34

Cola (2L) 2.63 2.65 2.68 2.62 2.63

Crisps 1.35 1.36 1.39 1.36 1.29

(6x25g)

Cucumber (1) 0.51 0.51 0.50 0.51 0.53

Deli Bacon & Ham (120g) 1.96 1.97 2.02 2.02 2.01

Eggs (12) 2.62 2.61 2.61 2.62 2.62

Fresh Chicken Pieces (1kg) 7.74 7.92 8.07 7.90 7.67

Fresh Peppers (6) 3.63 3.59 3.80 3.86 3.81

Frozen Chips (1kg) 1.54 1.51 1.51 1.49 1.50

Frozen Fish Fingers 3.05 3.02 3.02 3.00 2.98

(500g)

Frozen Pizza (350g) 1.87 1.87 1.81 1.86 1.83

Fruit Juices (2L) 2.81 2.78 2.82 2.81 2.81

Fruit Yogurt (4x125g) 1.80 1.87 1.84 1.87 1.84

Grapes 2.02 2.03 2.01 2.10 2.11

(500g)

Kitchen Towels (4 rolls) 3.66 3.62 3.59 3.66 3.62

Leaf Salad 2.13 2.17 2.16 2.15 2.17

(200g)

Milk (2.27L) 1.67 1.66 1.67 1.69 1.68

Minced Beef (750g) 3.81 3.77 3.78 3.79 3.72

Mushrooms (300g) 1.30 1.33 1.40 1.39 1.60

Onions (1kg) 0.72 0.71 0.78 0.78 0.98

Pasta (1kg) 0.26 0.26 0.28 0.28 0.27

Potatoes 2.89 2.84 2.81 2.81 2.88

(2.5kg)

Red Pasta Sauce (500g) 2.50 2.53 2.67 2.63 2.68

Sausages & Chipolatas 454g) 2.41 2.42 2.42 2.40 2.40

Squash Drink (1L) 1.47 1.51 1.5 1.51 1.51

Toilet Paper (9 rolls) 4.25 4.18 4.14 4.13 4.08

Tomatoes 2.60 2.48 2.49 2.54 2.56

(500g)

White Bread (800g) 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.27 1.27

Total Basket 82.62 82.83 83.44 83.35 83.19

FUEL

The average price of unleaded petrol across Britain has risen, according to the Automobile Association (AA), as oil prices have recovered this year from a rout that lasted nearly 18 months. The following table shows average prices, as calculated by the AA, in pence per litre.

May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16

109.2 111.6 112.2 110.2 111.8

HOUSEHOLD ENERGY

The average yearly dual-fuel gas and electricity bill for customers from Britain's big six energy suppliers on average standard variable tariffs has remained unchanged from May to the end of August, the latest period for which data is available, but prices rose for customers on the cheapest tariffs.

The following table, using data from British energy regulator Ofgem, shows average annual domestic fuel bills in pounds sterling.

May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16

Average standard variable 1065.97 1065.97 1065.97 1065.97

tariffs

Cheapest tariffs 723.23 723.23 779.36 782.18

