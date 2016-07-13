LONDON David Davis, a strong supporter of Brexit, was appointed the minister responsible for leading Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Here are some facts about Davis, 67, Britain's "Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union".

- In a blog published on Monday, Davis said there should be "a little time" before Britain triggered Article 50.

"The negotiating strategy has to be properly designed, and there is some serious consultation to be done first," he wrote.

- Before becoming a lawmaker in 1987, David worked as an insurance clerk and spent 17 years at Tate and Lyle.

- He served as a Foreign Office minister in the government of former Prime Minister John Major from 1994 to 1997, where he was responsible for government negotiations over Europe and NATO enlargement.

- He became chairman of the Conservative Party in 2001 and two years later was named its home affairs spokesman. He was initially considered favourite to become party leader in 2005 but was eventually beaten to the post by David Cameron.

- He has been an ardent campaigner in defence of civil liberties and after the Conservatives took power in 2010, criticised Cameron and May over plans for sweeping new surveillance powers for the security services and police.

