LONDON The European Court of Justice (ECJ) will have no future role in interpreting British laws after the country leaves the European Union, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

The government published its proposals on Thursday for a "Great Repeal Bill" which will convert the body of EU law into domestic law to give businesses, workers and consumers certainty on the first day after Britain leaves the bloc.

"The Great Repeal Bill will provide no future role for the European court in the interpretation of our laws and the bill will not oblige our courts to consider cases decided by the European Court of Justice after we have left," Davis told parliament.

To reduce uncertainty, any question over the meaning of EU law which has been converted into domestic law will be determined in UK courts by referencing ECJ case law, he said.

"But our intention is not to fossilize the past decisions of the European Court of Justice. As such we propose the bill will provide that the European court case law be given the same status in our courts as decisions of our own Supreme Court," he said.

