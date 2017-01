Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, at Marienborg estate in Lyngby outside Copenhagen, Denmark, October 10, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday he would work for a "friendly divorce" between Britain and the European Union when talks over an exit deal begin.

"I'm sure we will be able to overcome any obstacles," Lokke said at a joint briefing with British PM Theresa May in Copenhagen.

"We should aim for a friendly divorce. That will be our starting point in the coming negotiations, Lokke said.

