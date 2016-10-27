UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON The Chancellor of exchequer Philip Hammond said he would need to take steps to support growth in his first budget statement next month, despite data on Thursday showing the economy slowed less than expected after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
"I think it is right that we still prepare to support the economy during the coming period to make sure that we get through this period of uncertainty," Hammond told reporters.
"All the forecasters suggest that next year will be slower," he added.
Official data earlier on Thursday showed that growth slowed only moderately to 0.5 percent in the three months to September from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter, half the slowdown forecast in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Helen Reid, writing by David Milliken)
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.