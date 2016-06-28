BRUSSELS Britain should trigger the process for leaving the European Union as soon as possible, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday in Brussels, where he is attending a European Council summit.

Hollande said he was confident the British government would respect last week's referendum vote in favour of the country's exit from the EU.

"The process for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union must start as soon as possible," Hollande said. "I can't imagine any British government would not respect the choice of its own people."

