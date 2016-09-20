UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
Henderson Global Investors plans to reopen the UK property fund it suspended after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, making it the fourth asset manager to lift suspensions imposed in the wake of the surprise result.
The Henderson UK Property PAIF and its Feeder Fund was one of several UK retail funds suspended to control redemptions by investors who wanted to withdraw money due to fears commercial property prices would fall after the referendum.
Henderson said on Monday that clients could place redemption requests from Sept. 21 as it had established a liquidity buffer by selling properties since the vote, with a majority selling for more than their valuations at the end of 2015.
"Good progress in asset sales has enabled re-establishment of a liquidity buffer while maintaining a high quality," Henderson said in a statement, adding that it aimed to reopen the fund on Oct. 14.
Aberdeen Asset Management, Columbia Threadneedle and Canada Life have previously lifted suspensions on their UK retail property funds, while Aviva Investors, M&G and Standard Life are yet to reopen.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.