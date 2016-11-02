Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union should cause as little friction as possible within the bloc.
She added that the four freedoms that underpin the EU's internal market should be the basis of negotiations with Britain on its exit from the union.
"In negotiations with Britain there should be as little friction as possible for the EU," Merkel said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.