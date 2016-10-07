Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON Chancellor Philip Hammond said sterling's sharp fall this week may reflect investors' realisation that Britain is going to leave the European Union, Sky News reported on Friday.
"Perhaps what happened this week was that ... (investors) reacted and took on board the fact that Brexit was going to happen," Hammond was quoted as saying by a Sky reporter on Twitter.
"This will be a period of turbulence. I expect that we will feel turbulence. There will be ups and downs," Hammond added, saying he did not think the entire fall in the pound was due to technical factors.
Hammond has been meeting media in Washington before a meeting of the International Monetary Fund, as sterling looks set for its heaviest weekly fall since 2009.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.