LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain could play an even greater role in Europe despite voting to leave the European Union, a view he said was shared by the United States.

"There's a massive difference between leaving the EU and our relations with Europe, which if anything I think are going to be intensified," Johnson, who was appointed to his post on Wednesday, told reporters.

"I was very pleased to receive a phone call from Secretary (John) Kerry of the United States who totally agreed with that analysis. His view was that post-Brexit and after the negotiations, what he really wants to see ... is more Britain abroad, a greater global profile."

Johnson, a leading figure in the campaign for Brexit, has a history of using undiplomatic language about international figures including U.S. President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whom he once likened to "a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital".

His appointment was met with dismay across Europe's political class, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault accusing him of lying during the EU referendum campaign.

"The French foreign minister has sent me a charming letter just a couple of hours ago saying how much he looked forward to working together and to deepening Anglo-French cooperation," Johnson said.

"After a vote like the referendum result on June 23, it is inevitable there is going to be a certain amount of plaster coming off the ceiling in the chancelleries of Europe. It wasn't the result that they were expecting. Clearly they are making their views known in a frank and free way."

