Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron talk during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

TAORMINA, Italy Prime Minister Theresa May stuck to her demands for talks on leaving the European Union on Friday, telling French President Emmanuel Macron she wanted to discuss future arrangements with the bloc at the same time as setting the departure terms.

At her first meeting with Macron since he became president, May reiterated her desire for "early clarity on the position of EU citizens in the UK and vice versa" in the Brexit talks, a spokesperson said.

"She also made clear that Britain and the 27 EU member states should be discussing our future relationship with the EU at the same time as discussing the terms of our withdrawal."

A British government source said May would also meet President Donald Trump at the G7 meeting in Italy, a day after she raised the intelligence leaks in the United States into a suicide bombing in the northern English city of Manchester.

