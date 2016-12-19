LONDON The British government is working to win a Brexit deal that will work for Scotland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after the Scottish government said it would publish proposals for remaining in the EU's single market.

"We are committed as we leave the European Union to getting a deal that works for the UK as a whole, that means a deal that works for Scotland as well," he told reporters saying the devolved administrations would play an important role in Brexit.

He also reiterated the government's belief that there is no binary choice for the customs union and that ministers were considering a "spectrum of options" before starting talks on the country's exit.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)