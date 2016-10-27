Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Britain October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Nissan's decision to build its new Qashqai model at its Sunderland plant is a vote of confidence that shows Britain is open for business after its vote to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

"It is a recognition that the government is committed to creating and supporting the right conditions for the automotive industry so it continues to grow – now and in the future," May said in a statement.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)