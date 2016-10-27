Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
LONDON Nissan's decision to build its new Qashqai model at its Sunderland plant is a vote of confidence that shows Britain is open for business after its vote to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
"It is a recognition that the government is committed to creating and supporting the right conditions for the automotive industry so it continues to grow – now and in the future," May said in a statement.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.
LONDON Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.