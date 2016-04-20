Npower to increase energy prices by 9.8 percent from mid-March
LONDON British energy supplier npower will raise its dual-fuel annual energy bills by an average of 9.8 percent, or 109 pounds, from March 16, it said on Friday.
LONDON Support for Britain to remain in the European Union stands at 49 percent, 10 points ahead of the "Out" campaign, according to an Ipsos MORI poll published in the Evening Standard newspaper on Wednesday.
The telephone poll of 1,026 people, conducted between April 16 and 18, also suggested that a reduced turnout would favour the pro-Brexit campaign, closing the gap to six points.
"It is very close but the advantage usually lies with the status quo in any referendum," Gideon Skinner, Ipsos MORI's head of political research, was quoted by the Standard as saying.
The previous Ipsos Mori survey from March showed the "In" camp ahead by eight points.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON The number of new homes built in London fell 6 percent last year and a closely watched indicator of future supply dropped by a third, industry data showed on Friday, as the Brexit vote hit a market already coming off record highs.
LONDON Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to undermine the West by spreading lies and attacking critical infrastructure with hackers, Britain's defence minister said.