A mini with Remain in the EU branding is seen at an event attended by Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, at the Oval cricket ground in London, Britain, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

British support for remaining in the European Union has a one-point lead over the "Leave" campaign, according to a YouGov poll for the Times posted Monday.

Forty-three percent of respondents of the latest YouGov poll intend to vote to keep Britain in the EU, while 42 percent support an exit vote in the referendum, according to a message posted on Twitter by Times political correspondent Sam Coates.

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the 28-member bloc.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)