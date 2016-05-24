Branded merchandise is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group ''Leave.eu'' in London, Britain February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British voters are evenly split on whether Britain should remain in or leave the European Union ahead of a June 23 referendum to settle the question, an ICM poll showed on Tuesday.

A total of 45 percent of those asked said they would vote to stay in the world's largest trading bloc, with the same proportion of respondents saying they would back a British exit.

The remaining 10 percent of voters were undecided in the online survey conducted between May 20 and 22.

Last week, ICM's online poll showed 47 percent of people favoured a British exit with 43 percent in favour of remaining, but due to changes in methodology, ICM said the findings could not be compared.

