FILE PHOTO - Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON The extent of Britain's future membership of the European Union's single market will be determined in upcoming Brexit negotiations with the bloc, a junior minister in Britain's Brexit department said on Tuesday.

Asked about comments made by Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday that Britain would not be able to keep "bits" of EU membership, David Jones said May had made clear Britain would be seeking the best possible access to the single market.

"Whether full membership of the single market can be something that is consistent with leaving the European Union is a matter that remains to be seen in the course of negotiations," he told a parliamentary committee.

