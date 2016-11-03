LONDON Britain will be able to transition European Union trade agreements with third countries into UK agreements when it leaves the bloc, trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

Britain is unable to sign trade deals with non-EU countries until after it has left the bloc but the government has said it can hold talks to prepare for future agreements.

"When it comes to the free trade agreements that the EU currently has, there are 36 covering more than 50 countries, it is entirely possible for us to be able to transition those into UK agreements and we are free to discuss those with countries while we are still members of the European Union," Fox told parliament.

"Our aim will be to have the minimum disruption of trade and no gap in market access for British companies."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)