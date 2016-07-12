No 'new London' in EU after Brexit, says Irish central bank head
LONDON The head of the Irish central bank said on Tuesday that there will not be a "new London" in the European Union after Britain votes to leave the bloc.
LONDON Britain's ability to negotiate new trade deals following the June 23 vote to leave the European Union is restricted until it triggers the formal 'Article 50' process to leave the bloc, foreign minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.
"Until we have served an Article 50 notice, we remain a full participating member of the European Union and our ability, of course, to negotiate new trade agreements is restricted by the continued application of EU law," he told parliament.
He said Britain had to tread a "careful path" in discussions with other states, but confirmed the government was looking to boost its ranks of trade negotiators. He said the government was actively seeking to recruit retired and former public sector trade specialists.
