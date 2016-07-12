Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON Britain's ability to negotiate new trade deals following the June 23 vote to leave the European Union is restricted until it triggers the formal 'Article 50' process to leave the bloc, foreign minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

"Until we have served an Article 50 notice, we remain a full participating member of the European Union and our ability, of course, to negotiate new trade agreements is restricted by the continued application of EU law," he told parliament.

He said Britain had to tread a "careful path" in discussions with other states, but confirmed the government was looking to boost its ranks of trade negotiators. He said the government was actively seeking to recruit retired and former public sector trade specialists.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)