London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
STRASBOURG UKIP leader Nigel Farage said he would launch a party inquiry into what he called an "altercation" between "two grown men" at a meeting of the party's EU lawmakers in Strasbourg on Thursday that left one of them in hospital.
Speaking to reporters at the hospital were his would-be successor Steven Woolfe was being kept overnight after collapsing in the parliament, Farage declined to name the other man involved but condemned the incident as bad for UKIP's image.
"It's made us look like we're violent," he said. "It's not good." Woolfe was expected to make a full recovery, Farage said, adding that he did not expect the matter to be referred to French police.
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Dominic Evans)
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
ANKARA Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss trade and security, her spokeswoman said, part of a charm offensive to bolster her hand in negotiations to leave the EU.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.