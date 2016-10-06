Nigel Farage (C), United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, talks to journalists as he leaves the Hautepierre Hospital in Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2016 where Steven Woolfe, of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), was in, after suffering... REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG UKIP leader Nigel Farage said he would launch a party inquiry into what he called an "altercation" between "two grown men" at a meeting of the party's EU lawmakers in Strasbourg on Thursday that left one of them in hospital.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital were his would-be successor Steven Woolfe was being kept overnight after collapsing in the parliament, Farage declined to name the other man involved but condemned the incident as bad for UKIP's image.

"It's made us look like we're violent," he said. "It's not good." Woolfe was expected to make a full recovery, Farage said, adding that he did not expect the matter to be referred to French police.

(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Dominic Evans)