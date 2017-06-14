After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON More than 70 people are being treated in hospital after a huge fire at a London tower block on Wednesday, with 20 of them requiring critical care, London Ambulance Service said.
Fire engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London in the early hours on Wednesday, killing at least six people in a blaze that trapped residents as they slept.
"We have treated and taken 64 patients to six hospitals across London, where 20 people are currently in critical care," London Ambulance Service's director of operations, Paul Woodrow, said in a statement.
The ambulance service said a further 10 patients had made their own way to hospital, taking the total being treated to 74.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken)
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.