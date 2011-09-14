LONDON Jobs figures published on Wednesday are "unwelcome" but will strengthen the government's determination to get the weak economy growing, Employment Minister Chris Grayling said.

"Clearly this is a very unwelcome set of figures. Any increase in unemployment is something we really don't want to see happen," Grayling told the BBC, reacting to data showing that the number of Britons without work on the wider ILO measure showed its biggest rise in two years.

"It underlines the nature of the challenge we face and I think will reinvigorate our determination to take steps that will get the economy growing to support business and try and create an environment where the private sector can continue to grow the number of people it employs," Grayling said.

