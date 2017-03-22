Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account
LONDON Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
LONDON Loud bangs similar to gunfire were heard outside Britain's parliament on Wednesday and two people were seen being treated inside the gates by medical staff, according to a Reuters witness.
A parliamentary clerk told Reuters two people had been shot, but there was no official confirmation from the police. A Reuters photographer said he saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge near the parliament building.
LONDON British armed police fired a stun gun at a man who reached for a knife as he ran towards officers guarding one of the gates to the Westminster parliament in central London on Friday, witnesses said.
DUBLIN Arlene Foster, the head of the small Northern Irish political party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government, said on Friday she wanted a "sensible Brexit" that would work for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.