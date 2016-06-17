Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in Westminster May 12, 2015. Yui Mok/Press Association/Handout via REUTERS

A message is seen on a floral tribute left near the scene of the murder of Labour member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police arrive at the scene of the murder of Labour member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tributes and candles left for murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox are seen in Parliament Square, London, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman wipes away a tear as she looks at tributes left for murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Messages from well wishers for murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox are seen on a board in Parliament Square, London, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman leaves a floral tribute next to a photograph of murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British MP Jo Cox, who was killed on Thursday, had previously contacted police after receiving "malicious communications" and they had arrested a man in connection with the investigation in March.

Police said that the man they had arrested at that time was not the 52-year-old man who was being held in custody in West Yorkshire following his arrest close to the crime scene.

"Officers received an allegation of malicious communications from Jo Cox MP, and in March 2016 arrested a man in connection with the investigation," police said. "The man subsequently accepted a police caution."

Cox, a 41-lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party and a vocal advocate of Britain's European Union membership, died after she was shot and stabbed repeatedly by a man who witnesses said shouted "Britain first".

Both sides in Britain's EU referendum suspended campaigning after the attack.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)