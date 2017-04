LONDON Support for Britain to leave the European Union stood at 43 percent, ahead of support to stay within the 28-member bloc, which stood at 39 percent, according to an online survey taken by pollster Opinium for the Observer newspaper.

The poll of 1,966 adults, who were interviewed ahead of a referendum to stay in the European Union on June 23, found that 18 percent of respondents were undecided.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Marguerita Choy)