British minister says Scotland to leave the EU whether independent or not
EDINBURGH The Secretary of State for Scotland will tell the Scottish parliament on Wednesday that Scotland is leaving the EU whether or not it becomes independent.
LONDON British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday he backed new legislation to regulate the press, contradicting Prime Minister David Cameron and raising the spectre of a split in the coalition government.
"On the basic model of a new self-regulatory body, established with a change to the law in principle, I believe this can be done in a proportionate and workable way," Clegg told parliament.
"Changing the law is the only way to give us all the assurance that the new regulator isn't just independent for a few months or years, but is independent for good," he added.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, editing by Matt Falloon)
EDINBURGH The Secretary of State for Scotland will tell the Scottish parliament on Wednesday that Scotland is leaving the EU whether or not it becomes independent.
LONDON French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday that her country should not receive preferential treatment from the European Union after quitting the bloc.
LONDON British farmers are holding back on big investments as they brace for the UK's exit from the European Union, their largest market and a vital source of subsidies.