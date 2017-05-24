LONDON A BBC radio station located just outside Manchester city centre briefly stopped live broadcasting on Wednesday after it was evacuated for what turned out to be a fire alarm.

Britain is on its highest level of security alert after a suicide bomb attack killed 22 people on Monday evening, just two miles from the headquarters of BBC Radio 5live.

"There is no incident. Everybody is okay, and we're back on air," a presenter said after live broadcasting restarted. The radio station had briefly switched to a pre-recorded broadcast.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)