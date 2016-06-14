People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

LONDON London-listed shares fell for the fourth straight session on Tuesday after two polls showed the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union had widened its lead over the "In" campaign ahead of the country's June 23 referendum.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE touched more than a three-month low, down 1 percent at 5,987.18 points by 0822 GMT, dipping below the 6000.00 point mark for first time since February.

"This has a much more significant impact than anything that's come before really and ... that's why you're seeing indices and stocks with a greater proximity to the UK being hit more heavily," IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said.

Two ICM polls, one online and one conducted by telephone, showed 53 percent support for the "Out" campaign to leave the EU, compared with 47 percent support for a vote to remain. Two weeks ago, ICM polls showed a 52-48 percent split in favour of "Out".

Other recent polls have also put "Leave" ahead, while betting odds on Brexit have narrowed. There was additional pressure as Britain's biggest selling newspaper, The Sun, endorsed an "Out" vote on Monday after the market closed.

The price of copper fell ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, pulling mining companies Anglo American (AAL.L), BHP Billiton (BLT.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and Antofagasta (ANTO.L) between 1.7 percent to 4.1 percent lower. [MET/L]

A weaker oil price also weighed on oil & gas stocks, with BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) down 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Among the top risers, Ashtead Group (AHT.L) advanced 0.8 percent after posting a strong set of results and announcing a share buyback plan.

"We now think the company is entering a period of both growth and cash return," Josh Puddle, analyst at Berenberg, said in a note.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)