LONDON The Sundance festival will be heading back to London in April, 2014 as the popular independent film and music event ventures outside Utah to its only European venue for a third consecutive year, organisers said on Monday.

The London branch of the festival held annually in Park City, Utah, under the aegis of actor and director Robert Redford's Sundance Institute will run from April 25-27 at The O2, a 20,000-seat venue east of the city centre.

It will feature a short film competition, screenings and music performances, organisers said.

"We look with great excitement to hosting the third Sundance London in April," John Cooper, director of the Sundance Film Festival, said in the statement.

"In keeping with the event's purpose of celebrating independent artists, the Short Film Competition and workshop allow us to tap into the vibrant artistic community in the UK and connect that work with audiences at the festival."

The Sundance Institute, which Redford founded in 1981, is a global, nonprofit cultural organisation dedicated to nurturing artistic expression in film and theatre, and to supporting intercultural dialogue between artists and audiences.

It has promoted such films as "Beasts of the Southern Wild", "Fruitvale Station", "Sin Nombre", "An Inconvenient Truth", "Spring Awakening", "Born into Brothels", "Trouble the Water", "Light in the Piazza" and "Angels in America".

