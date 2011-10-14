In this file picture, David Cameron (L) stands with candidate Chloe Smith after her win in the Norwich by-election, July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron appointed Chloe Smith as his new economic secretary following the resignation of Defence Secretary Liam Fox, Cameron's office said on Friday.

Smith, a Conservative, replaces Justine Greening in the junior Treasury post, supporting Chancellor George Osborne and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander in delivering austerity measures to narrow a record budget deficit.

Greening was moved to take over from Philip Hammond, Fox's replacement, at the transport ministry.

The economic secretary is charged with handling areas such as North Sea oil taxation, the European Union budget, environmental issues and excise duties.

