LONDON Specialist medicine company BTG (BTG.L) received a triple dose of good news on Monday as U.S. regulators approved two new treatments and a clinical trial of a novel lung device produced positive results.

U.S. green lights for Vistogard and Lumi, for chemotherapy overdoses and tumours, and the success of PneumRx coils in severe emphysema may help counter recent disappointment over sales of BTG's varicose vein treatment Varithena.

BTG Chief Executive Louise Makin said the positive developments demonstrated the company was delivering on its strategy to become a world-leading specialist healthcare business.

The success of PneumRx coils removes a key remaining risk to the launch of the product in the United States, where it will now be filed for approval in mid-2016.

Although Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the benefit appeared only modest in the PneumRx coils study, as measured by the main outcome, secondary clinical results were strong.

BTG shares, which have underperformed in recent months on concerns about sales of Varithena, were 0.8 percent higher at 630 pence by 1110 GMT.

