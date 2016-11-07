U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SOFIA Bulgaria's Socialist-backed candidate, Rumen Radev, led the first round of Bulgaria's presidential election, partial official results showed early on Monday, leading his main rival from the ruling centre-right GERB party.
Radev, 53-year-old former air force commander, led with 26.45 percent of the vote, compared with 21.38 percent for parliament speaker Tsetska Tsacheva, with 10.48 percent of polling stations counted. The result, which reflected earlier exit polls, meant the two would compete in a run-off on Nov. 13.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.