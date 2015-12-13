Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov looks on after a session of the parliament in Sofia November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA A party in Bulgaria's junior coalition partner, the Reformist Bloc, withdrew its support on Saturday of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's minority government in a row over judicial reforms, a move Borisov said could bring turmoil if the bloc followed suit.

Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest country, is on its fifth government since 2013, and is trying to return to growth and improve low living standards. But widespread corruption, including in the judiciary, is crippling progress.

The rift between the Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB), one of five tiny pro-market parties that make up the Reformist Bloc, and the ruling centre-right GERB party, surfaced on Wednesday, when parliament watered down changes in the constitution aimed to overhaul the judiciary.

The changes were such that they prompted the resignation of the justice minister.

"The party leadership backs the decision to withdraw the political support for the government... because of the refusal of (the ruling) GERB party to back agreed constitutional reforms and for its lack of support for the justice minister," the Democrats for Strong Bulgaria party (DSB) said in a statement after a party meeting late on Saturday.

The Reformist Bloc would meet on Tuesday to decide if it also would withdraw its support of the government, party officials said.

Earlier on Saturday, Borisov, whose minority government came to power last November on reform pledges, said Bulgaria might have to hold early elections as early as February, as well as presidential polls, if the reformists decided to quit.

Borisov's government, which took office last November, lacks an outright majority and relies on the support of centre-left ABV party and nationalist Patriotic Front to stay in power.

"I hope that they will reconsider, that they will realise that they can cause a heavy cataclysm in the country," Borisov told national Darik radio.

The DSB party said it could quit the Reformist Bloc if its other members decided to stay in the coalition. However, DSB also decided that the health minister, a DSB member, could keep his post. Another two parties from the Reformist Bloc have signalled they are likely to keep their support for the government, which could help avert an immediate political crisis.

In contrast to neighbouring Romania where a major crackdown on graft is underway, Bulgaria has made little progress in prosecuting tainted officials or crime bosses despite being one of the most corrupt countries in the EU.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)