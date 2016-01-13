Actor Sean Penn (L) shakes hands with Mexican drug lord Joaquin ''Chapo'' Guzman in Mexico, in this undated Rolling Stone handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rolling Stone/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES The saga of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was captured on Friday in Mexico, is a good fit for one Los Angeles clothing company.

Guzman was photographed in a shirt from apparel firm Barabas shaking hands with Sean Penn in an image accompanying the actor's recent Rolling Stone article about the fugitive.

Barabas quickly capitalized on the drug kingpin's taste for the abstract-design shirt that features bright blue stripes, posting on its Facebook page, "EL CHAPO GUZMAN WEARING BARABAS SHIRT!"

Later, the firm said in another post that high traffic had temporarily crashed its website, Barabasmen.com

On Wednesday, the website was back up, with side-by-side photos of the Guzman-Penn meeting, and a handsomely coiffed male model in the same Barabas shirt. "Most wanted shirt," read a caption under the pictures.

Mexico's government says it plans to extradite Guzman to the United States, where he is wanted on charges including drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Alan Crosby)