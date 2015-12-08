Stock broker Cenkos Securities Plc (CNKS.L) said that it was not being investigated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The Sunday Times reported that the company had recently handed over a cache of documents to the SFO related to insurance claims processor Watchstone Group Plc (WTGW.L), formerly known as Quindell, which is under investigation by the SFO.

Shares in Cenkos, which fell 16 percent on Monday, partially recovered and were up over 6 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

Cenkos said the media report included "a number of material inaccurate references" to the company.

The company has not been asked to provide, and nor has it provided, any information to the SFO in relation to any investigation, Cenkos said.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)