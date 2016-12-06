National flags of U.S. and China wave in front of an international hotel in Beijing February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China's rising corporate leverage underscores the urgency for the country to accelerate its market-oriented reforms, the U.S. Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday, citing a U.S treasury official.

The United States should continue to engage constructively with China to support China's reform agenda, said Nathan Sheets, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs.

Sheets made the remarks in Beijing at the China Finance 40 Forum late on Monday.

