BEIJING Net foreign exchange sales by China's central bank fell sharply to 227.9 billion yuan (£24.4 billion) in February from January's 644.5 billion yuan, signalling fewer central bank interventions to support the yuan as capital outflows ease.

Capital outflows may cool as the yuan steadies, partly due to a broad-based dollar retreat, but analysts believe the central bank faces a tough job keeping the yuan stable, especially as the economy faces persistent downward pressure.

February net forex sales, from Reuters calculations based on central bank data published on Monday, declined further from a record high of 708.2 billion yuan in December.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell $28.57 billion in February, easing from January's slump amid signs of easing fund outflows, earlier central bank data showed.

Capital outflows from China have increased since its surprise devaluation of the yuan last August, and have been fanned by concerns about its economic slowdown and expectations of higher U.S. rates.

That has prompted the central bank to sell dollars in the currency markets to support the yuan and crack down on forex trading which it suspected to be speculation.

But Chinese officials have played down the risk of capital outflows, pointing to a rush by Chinese companies to repay foreign debt, rising outbound investment by domestic firms and overseas spending by Chinese tourists.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) stopped publishing data on combined net foreign exchange purchases or sales for the central bank and commercial banks, starting from January.

