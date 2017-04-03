A woman walks past a new office building in an area in Beijing, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A seal is placed on the gate of a closed real estate agency as the government banned new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Xiongxian county, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A banner supporting the Communist Party of China is placed at the end of a new road on the outskirts of Rongcheng county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A closed brick factory, which was shut down by local government, is pictured on the outskirts of Rongcheng county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A gate is picture over a street in Xiongxian county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A resident holding her son poses for a photo in front of the government building of Xiongxian county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man drives a tractor carrying building materials past a property under construction, which has been closed to sale, as the government banned new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Xiongxian county, Hebei province, China, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman and her daughter are carried by a motor tricycle on a road in Xiongxian county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A sculpture of Monkey King, as known as Sun Wukong, is seen next to a closed sales office of a property, with seals on, as the government banned new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Anxin county, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Parrots are seen in a cage next to a closed real estate agency as the government banned new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Xiongxian county, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Children are seen on a motor bike on the outskirts of Xiongxian county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A security guard stands in front the government building of Xiongxian county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A villager walks at a closed brick factory, which was shut down by local government, on the outskirts of Rongcheng county, one part of the new special economic zone Xiong'an New Area, Hebei province, China April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

XIONGXIAN, China/BEIJING Real estate agents in Xiongxian county in China's Hebei province shut up shop on Monday, hours after Beijing ordered a ban on property sales in a frantic effort to curb a sudden housing boom triggered by plans for a new special economic zone.

News on Saturday of the government's ambitious scheme to set up a special economic zone in Hebei province that would be modelled on the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone that helped kickstart China's economic reforms in 1980 sent bargain-hunters flocking to the 100 square kilometre area.

By Sunday, average apartment prices in the region had almost doubled, hotels were full and residents complained about traffic jams as out-of-towners from Beijing and beyond descended on the area 100 km (60 miles) southwest of the capital, the Global Times reported.

Hong Kong-listed infrastructure, logistics and building materials shares soared on Monday as investors piled in, betting on a potential boom in business. Mainland markets were closed for a two-day public holiday.

Worried about runaway prices, the government slapped an emergency ban on property sales in Xiongxian and Anxin counties, forcing real estate agents to shut and frustrating would-be investors.

Officials took to the streets to blast warnings through loudspeakers against illegal speculating.

In Xiongxian on Monday, the doors to the Anju property company were sealed by tape declaring "Shut by the government on April 2", while workers dismantled the brown and white store sign for the Qianju real estate company.

Still, social media was abuzz about the astonishing price rally and investors' appetite even before Beijing had laid out concrete details of the development plan.

"Housing prices have jumped even before companies and people have committed (to the zone). Does any company dare to invest there after property prices soared?" posted one Weibo user using the name Roumando.

The frenzy underscores Beijing's challenge as it seeks to crack down on speculators, which have whipsawed prices of equities, commodities and property in recent years, and cool a red-hot real estate market.

Prospective buyers appeared undeterred on Monday.

A couple were in Anxin checking out property after driving from Tangshan, about 250 km east of the new zone. Even if they can't buy in the new zone, they will extend their search to nearby areas, the wife said.

Chen Bo, a 32-year-old from Xiongxian county who has been working in Beijing for eight years, said he was too excited to sleep on Saturday night given the magnitude of the project.

"This is like pie falling from the sky," he was quoted as saying in local media.

(Additional reporting by Judy Hua; Editing by Tony Munroe)