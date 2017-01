BEIJING China is granting investors in Ireland the right to invest up to 50 billion yuan (5.82 billion pounds) in its capital markets, the Chinese central bank said on Wednesday.

Qualified Irish investors will invest under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme, or RQFII, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement.

PBOC also extended another 3.5 billion yuan bilateral currency swap with Iceland for an extra three years, it said in a separate announcement.

