An investor looks at an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI China stocks tumbled more than 6 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest one-day loss in a month, as investors booked profits after the market's recent rebound.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.1 percent, to 2,918.75 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 6.4 percent to 2,741.25.

Traders and analysts cited a confluence of reasons for the slide, including profit-taking, fears of tighter liquidity in the financial system, worries about the cooling economy and anxiety over looming liberalisation to initial public offerings (IPOs), which some investors fear could result in a cash crunch.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)