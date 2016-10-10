Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
Beijing There is no basis for long-term depreciation of the Chinese currency, the country's FX trading platform operator said on Monday.
The yuan will be basically stable versus a basket of currencies in the medium- to long-term, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said on its website.
Earlier on Monday, the onshore yuan sank to a six-year low after the central bank dropped the official midpoint to weaker than 6.70 to the dollar.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.