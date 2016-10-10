Beijing There is no basis for long-term depreciation of the Chinese currency, the country's FX trading platform operator said on Monday.

The yuan will be basically stable versus a basket of currencies in the medium- to long-term, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said on its website.

Earlier on Monday, the onshore yuan sank to a six-year low after the central bank dropped the official midpoint to weaker than 6.70 to the dollar.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)